Mount Pleasant State of the Town address gives recap of year and plans for future

Mount Pleasant residents are sharing their thoughts on what they think of the future of the town.

This comes after Mayor Linda Page's State of the Town Address. It was presented with council members through a video.

Mount Pleasant is the one of the fastest growing areas in the nation ranking in at number 10.

Jane Deirerlein has been living in Mount Pleasant for many years, she's seen the area change.

"I worry about the growth of Mount Pleasant, the unbridled growth, I think they've allowed it to get too big too quick and now they're trying to reel it in," she said.

The goal of the town presented in Tuesday's address is improving the quality of life where Mount Pleasant residents can live, thrive and relax.

"As we look to a new year we welcome the projects that will make 2017 the best year yet," Mayor Linda Page said in the video.

Marlaine Black is also a Mount Pleasant resident.

"The town is going in the right direction I think and there's some positive changes their making," Black said.

Mayor Page says the town is in the best financial shape ever.

Some accomplishments highlighted in the video were the opening of fire station in Carolina Park, their support of local businesses, a new board walk at Shem Creek Park and drainage and transportation projects.

Traffic seems to be the biggest concern.

"I actually have an opposite commute when I go to work, but I see the traffic of the people who can't afford to live here going back home on 526 and they're in traffic forever," Black said.

Mayor Page says the address was a look at the town's accomplishments.

"Showed the good side not always the bad side," Deirerlein said.

Residents say they love where they live, they just hope to slow down the growth.

"I can understand why people want to move here, the same reason why I wanted to move here it's a beautiful area," Deirerlein said.

During the council meeting that followed the State of the Town Address, council members voted in favor of a six month moratorium on apartment buildings which could play a role in slowing down the growth.

Here's a 2017 Project List from the address:

New Town Hall Completion

Memorial Waterfront Park: Phase II

Coleman Blvd Revitalization

Billy Swails Blvd Final Phase

Jones Center Renovations

Carolina Park Improvements

Stormwater Projects

