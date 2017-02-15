Rays Overcome Early Deficit To Defeat Glads 4-2

The South Carolina Stingrays (27-20-2-1) were down 2-0 after the first period but stormed back with four straight goals to overtake the Atlanta Gladiators (18-24-6-1) by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.



The first ECHL goal of Alex Brooks’ career turned out to be the game-winner in the third period for South Carolina, while Domenic Monardo scored for the fourth consecutive game and extended his point streak to seven contests.



Goaltender Joe Cannata, who was reassigned to the Stingrays earlier in the day, made his first start for South Carolina and earned the victory with 25 saves.



With goals by forward Connor Gaarder and Tyler Murovich in the opening period, the Gladiators had the early control of the game with a 2-0 lead in the first intermission.



But the Stingrays got even in the middle period with two goals of their own from Monardo and defenseman Joey Leach. Monardo brought the puck into the Atlanta zone on a 2-on-1 and fired it into the top right corner of the net with a wrist shot. Brooks earned the only assist on the play, his 10th of the year.



Monardo has been the hottest Stingrays’ forward of late, and has 11 points on five goals and six assists during his seven-game streak.



Leach tied the game with his second tally of the season with assists by Scott Tanski and Colton Saucerman. The defender took a shot from the left point of the Gladiator zone that got tipped by an Atlanta player in front and went behind goaltender Matt Ginn and into the net.



Brooks gave South Carolina the lead for good at 4:35 of the third after the Stingrays won a face-off in the offensive zone. The defenseman went straight to the net and snuck a wrist shot by Ginn to make it 3-2. Marcus Perrier and Tim McGauley each earned assists on the play.



Forward Andrew Cherniwchan added insurance at 18:22 of the third with his sixth goal of the season from Monardo and Rob Flick. Cherniwchan is now on a five-game point streak with nine total points in his last seven contests.



The Stingrays outshot the Gladiators 33-27 in the game. Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play in the game. Ginn made 29 saves in a losing effort for Atlanta.



South Carolina has three home games coming up this weekend at the North Charleston Coliseum starting Friday vs. Manchester at 7:05 p.m. The Stingrays will also take on Manchester Saturday at 7:05 before hosting the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.



