Fire causes thousands in damage to Folly Beach home

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) -

A Folly Beach home sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after a fire Wednesday morning. 

A spokesperson for the city says the external power service at a home on the 2200 block of Water Front shorted in the ground around 1:30 a.m., causing a fire. 

Several units from Folly Beach Fire, Charleston Fire and James Island Public Safety responded and controlled the blaze quickly, Alan Kleinfeld said.

According to Kleinfeld, the fire caused $10,000 in damage.

"If the dwelling had been vacant it likely would have resulted in a large loss," Kleinfeld added. 

No injuries were reported. 

