Workers at Boeing SC vote not to unionize, will remain union free

President Donald Trump will visit the Lowcountry this week, the White House confirms.More >>
President Donald Trump will visit the Lowcountry this week, the White House confirms.More >>
Two days before South Carolina Boeing employees vote on whether to join a union, workers and union members held a rally in support of collective bargaining rights.More >>
Two days before South Carolina Boeing employees vote on whether to join a union, workers and union members held a rally in support of collective bargaining rights.More >>
Women in science and engineering were once hidden figures. You may have seen the movie highlighting their struggles.More >>
Women in science and engineering were once hidden figures. You may have seen the movie highlighting their struggles.More >>
Hawks get walk off win in 12th inningMore >>
Hawks get walk off win in 12th inningMore >>
Highway 41 has been re-opened following a serious accident in Mount Pleasant Friday evening.More >>
Highway 41 has been re-opened following a serious accident in Mount Pleasant Friday evening.More >>
Emergency officials say three people have been transported to the hospital with critical injuries following an accident in McClellanville.More >>
Emergency officials say three people have been transported to the hospital with critical injuries following an accident in McClellanville.More >>
Charleston police officers escorted Mayor Tecklenburg and a few city council members over the Ashley River Bridge this morning, as they rode bicycles alongside a crowd of followers. It was all part of National Bike to Work Day. Katie Zimmerman was a part of that crowd. She has been biking to work for more than ten years.More >>
Charleston police officers escorted Mayor Tecklenburg and a few city council members over the Ashley River Bridge this morning, as they rode bicycles alongside a crowd of followers. It was all part of National Bike to Work Day. Katie Zimmerman was a part of that crowd. She has been biking to work for more than ten years.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>