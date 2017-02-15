Charleston police: Runaway teenager found safe

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC

Charleston police say a runaway teenager has been found safe. 

Authorities announced Wednesday afternoon that the 16-year-old was found and is okay. 

She was reported missing late Tuesday night. 

