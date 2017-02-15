SC Court of Appeals hears cruise terminal case

The debate over a new cruise terminal in downtown Charleston resumed in court Wednesday. It has been a controversial plan for about five years now.

The State Court of Appeals in Columbia heard the case, after two years of delayed hearings. Oral arguments were finally presented in Columbia Wednesday at noon.

Attorney Blan Holman was in the courtroom. He said a judge asked questions to both sides of the case but did not make a decision. Holman says this case could be decided in three days or three months. There is no deadline.

In 2012, preservation groups and some downtown neighborhood associations tried to block permits necessary for the new Union Pier to be built on Concord Street. They are worried about pollution and the traffic cruise ships bring to Charleston. The State Port Authority (SPA) and Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) argued they did not have the legal right to block the permits.

Two years later, in 2014, a judge ruled in favor of the SPA and DHEC. Holman, on behalf of the Southern Environmental Law Center, appealed that ruling.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.