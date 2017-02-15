School bus carrying 9 children involved in crash, 1 evaluated by EMS

None of the nine children who were on a school bus struck from behind by a work truck were transported to a hospital, deputies say.

Charleston County deputies, the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District and Charleston County EMS responded to Highway 17 near Milcrest Drive in Awendaw at 6:41 a.m.

The bus was traveling southbound Wednesday morning on Highway 17 to St. James-Santee Elementary when it began to slow for an approaching stop, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

An incident report indicates the driver of a work van was distracted and hit the bus.

One child was evaluated by EMS, but not taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

No citations were issued in the accident, Watson said.

