N. Charleston warming shelter to open Wednesday night

A North Charleston church is opening its doors Wednesday night as a warming shelter.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church will open at 7 p.m. Wednesday for people needing shelter from cold weather, according to church spokesperson Stephanie Zartman.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the low Wednesday night is expected to dip below 40 degrees.

The shelter will remain open until 7 a.m. Thursday and will provide a hot meal, hot showers and a warm bed. Men, women, children and families will be served.

CARTA will provide free transportation for anyone needing a ride. The passenger must request the "Aldersgate Warming Shelter," and CARTA will provide a return ticket at the shelter.

The church is located at 1444 Remount Road.

