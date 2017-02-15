Quantcast

Pet bunny found roaming Mount Pleasant

(Source: Mount Pleasant Police) (Source: Mount Pleasant Police)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

A pet rabbit found outdoors in Mount Pleasant is being taken to the Charleston Animal Society, officers say.

According to a tweet from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the snow-white bunny was found on Show Basket Way off of Six Mile Wednesday morning. 

Officers are asking the public to spread the word to its owner. 

