Whale of a Sale offers thousands of items at bargain prices

Bargain shoppers can find deals and support the community at the Lowcountry's largest garage sale.

The Junior League of Charleston is holding it's 42nd Whale of a Sale event Friday and Saturday. Shoppers can find gently used clothes, furniture, toys and more at bargain prices. This year the event moves to the College Center at the Complex for Economic Development on the campus of Trident Technical College in North Charleston.

The sale is open Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and admission is $12. The sale resumes for remaining items on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission on Saturday is free.

The Whale of a Sale is the Junior League's largest fundraiser of the year. The organization says it has raised over $55,000 this year to support its community projects.

