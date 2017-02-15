Bond denied for woman accused in fatal mall parking lot hit-and-run

Bond has been denied for the woman accused of fatally striking a man with a moving truck in a mall parking lot.

Helen Williams, 47, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death after 45-year-old Billy Vaughan was hit in the Northwoods Mall parking lot Monday.

Court documents state Vaughn jumped out of Williams' rental truck before getting run over.

Investigators believe Williams knowingly ran over the victim and left the scene. The truck was found at a home on Fairlawn Drive in Moncks Corner Tuesday.

According to police, Williams and the deceased had known each other for more than 10 years.

An officer told the judge Williams has an extensive arrest record. Earlier court records state Williams was out on bond for burglary at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.