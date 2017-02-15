Victim identified in fatal Summerville shooting

Authorities identified the victim who died in an early-morning shooting Wednesday in Summerville.

Lewis Hay Frampton, IV, 27, died in the incident, reported shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Police say a second victim was wounded in the shooting on Magwood Drive in the Evergreen subdivision at approximately 12:06 a.m., according to Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna.

Dispatchers alerted a responding officer the second shooting victim had traveled to a home in the 300 block of Heber Road, an incident report states. The victim told police he was at the incident location and someone "just started shooting," the report states. He was wounded in the left forearm and in his left lower side and the officer applied a makeshift tourniquet to the victim's arm and pressure to his side until EMS arrived, police say.

The man was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition, Santanna said.

The woman whose home the victim approached said she did not know him and had been watching TV when she heard him ringing her doorbell, the report states. She told police when she opened the door, he asked her to drive him to the hospital because he had been shot, but she said she called 911 instead.

Police say they checked the areas of the woman's home in which the victim had been while he was there, which included a computer room and a bathroom. In the bathroom, police located a plastic bag with blood on it that the resident said had not been there earlier, and a partially-torn small clear plastic bag in the toilet which had no contents, the report states.

No suspects have been identified so far.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

