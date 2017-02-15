FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings expire for Lowcountry

Quarter-sized hail reported in the Alvin area of Berkeley County. (Source: Paul & Terry Wilkins)

A series of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for portions of the Lowcountry have all expired.

Portions of Berkeley, Dorchester, Orangeburg and Bamberg Counties were all under tornado warnings earlier in the afternoon.

Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties were also under severe thunderstorm warnings. The last of those, severe thunderstorm warnings Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties expired at 1:30 p.m.

Sixty mph wind gusts and quarter size hail were reported earlier as the storm moved into the Lowcountry from southern Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties.

The locations impacted during the tornado watch included Moncks Corner, St. Stephen, Bonneau, Jamestown, Southern Lake Moultrie, Bonneau Beach, Old Santee Canal State Park and Pinopolis.

