SIB Board chair responds to Lowcountry lawmakers' call for his removal

The chairman of the State Infrastructure Bank Board responded Wednesday to calls for his removal.

Four Lowcountry lawmakers called on Gov. Henry McMaster to remove Vince Graham from his position, citing concerns over the I-526 project.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Graham said it is not the Charleston Infrastructure Bank, adding that the bank board has a fiduciary responsibility to all citizens of South Carolina. He called the I-526 extension a money problem and said it would be the most expensive infrastructure project in state history.

Graham said he is still waiting for Charleston County to come up with a "credible plan" to fund the project's $325 million shortfall.

Sen. Sandy Senn, Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, Rep. Peter McCoy and Rep. Lin Bennett issued a letter to McMaster that expressed their concern with the leadership involving the decision-making process of I-526, and the "refusal of the chairman to schedule open, public meetings on the project and other highway projects."

The SIB Board is scheduled to meet on March 14 in Columbia.

