New apartment proposals on a freeze in Mount Pleasant

Emergency officials say three people have been transported to the hospital with critical injuries following an accident in McClellanville.
Charleston police officers escorted Mayor Tecklenburg and a few city council members over the Ashley River Bridge this morning, as they rode bicycles alongside a crowd of followers. It was all part of National Bike to Work Day. Katie Zimmerman was a part of that crowd. She has been biking to work for more than ten years.
Mount Pleasant police say a portion of Highway 41 is closed because of a serious accident.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
On Thursday, the Summerville Elks Lodge #2719 will host the annual Disaster Preparedness Workshop. Representatives from the Dorchester County Emergency Management Department (DCEMD), South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), American Red Cross and the Trident Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) will attend the workshop to discuss life-saving measures with residents.
