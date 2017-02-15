New apartment proposals on a freeze in Mount Pleasant

People in Mount Pleasant are wondering what effect a six-month ban on apartment building submittals could have on the area.

Council members voted in favor of the ban last night.

The vote was 7-2, with Mayor Linda Page and Councilman Mark Smith opposed.

The last time the town had a ban like this was last year from April to November. No new apartment projects, however, have been proposed since Spring of 2015.

A local real estate agent says this ban could have more than just an effect on Mt. Pleasant.

"There are two sides to it of course. You know I live here in Mount Pleasant with my family and I've seen traffic increasing considerably in the last several years. And of course I see the other side of it too being in real estate. Ultimately, if there's less homes being built less places to live and that will affect prices,” Nathan Buttrick, a real estate agent in Mount Pleasant, said.

Buttrick says those prices could pull people away from Mt. Pleasant.

Right now, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, it’s considered the 10th fastest growing city in the nation.

But with this possible six-month freeze – things could slow down. Something some who live in the area are happy about.

"I'd rather see single-family homes being built than apartment complexes to be honest,” Kerry Steele said.

In reality, real estate experts say six months isn't that long.

"I don't think it will hurt Mount Pleasant. I think people who want to live in Mount Pleasant will still find a way to live here,” Buttrick added.

The ban is currently in effect.

It’s important to note apartment complexes under construction now, as well as the others already permitted, will *not* be affected.

