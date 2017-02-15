Northwoods Mall hit-and-run victim released from jail the day he died

Home where Vaughan and Williams used to live (Source: Live 5)

Helen Williams, 47, is charged in connection with Vaughan's death. She was denied bond Wednesday (Source: Charleston County Detention Center)

Billy Vaughan, 45, was released from jail the day he died (Source: Charleston County Detention Center)

The man who was killed in a hit-and-run at Northwoods Mall Monday was released from the Charleston County Detention Center that day, according to the jail website.

A former neighbor and acquaintance of Billy Vaughan, 45, of North Charleston, confirmed the photo of him on the jail website.

Vaughan died around 2:30 p.m. Monday after being transported to the hospital for injuries sustained after being hit by a U-Haul truck in the Northwoods Mall parking lot, according to police.

Tuesday, Helen Williams, 47, of Moncks Corner, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a collision ending in Vaughan’s death.

Williams was denied bond Wednesday morning in court.

“It does make me feel better,” said Sue Spence, a former neighbor of Vaughan’s. “But I think she should be charged with murder, because in the long run she was going to kill him one way or another.”

Spence said she watched Vaughan grow up on her North Charleston street.

She recalled a number of different times where police were called to a home nearby verbal disturbances between Vaughan and his girlfriend Helen Williams.

"At least three times a week,” Spence said. “North Charleston Police and the ambulance were here the whole time. It was ridiculous."

On Christmas Day of 2013, police responded to the home where Vaughan lived for a domestic dispute.

According to an incident report, Williams had assaulted Vaughan with a ceramic squirrel leaving him with several injuries.

“That wasn’t the worst case,” Spence said.

According to the Charleston County jail website, since 2008 Williams was booked 16 times; Vaughan, 28 times.

Williams' charges range from public intoxication to criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

“She would [come out] here on the street and hit him with a 2x4,” Spence said. “She was crazy.”

"They seemed like they were an okay couple,” said Derrick Whitney, an acquaintance of the couple. “They did the typical bickering here and there, but nothing out of the ordinary."

According to the jail website, Vaughan was released from the detention center at 7:09 a.m. Monday.

Authorities responded to the mall just after 3 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run.

According to court documents, Williams “knowingly ran over the victim with the vehicle and left the scene.”

"She was never [violent] like that in any situation I had ever seen her in," Whitney said.

"He would come sit in my house, on the couch, and my husband would say Billy the only thing you can do is leave,” Spence said. “Leave her before she kills you. Then he would get up and go right back to her."

Williams has only been charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

North Charleston police are still investigating this case.

Wednesday the Charleston County Coroner said Vaughan’s manner of death is pending.

