Coastal Carolina’s Andrew Beckwith on Golden Spikes Watch List

Coastal Carolina senior pitcher Andrew Beckwith is one of 55 players named to the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list, beginning the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2017 season. The 40th Golden Spikes Award will be presented in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation on June 29 in Los Angeles.

This marks the seventh time since 2005 a Chanticleer has been on the initial Golden Spikes watch list joining Mike Costanzo (2005), David Sappelt (2008), Scott Woodward (2009 and 2010), Cody Wheeler (2010) and Anthony Meo (2011). Sappelt and Meo went on to finish as semifinalists for the award. Chris Raber was also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award in 2007 despite not being on the initial watch list.

Beckwith is a 2017 preseason All-American and was named the 2016 national Male Athlete of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Columbus. The Blythwood product was 15-1 last season with a 1.86 ERA while his 15 wins led the NCAA and set a CCU single-season record. Beckwith led Coastal Carolina to the 2016 College World Series Championship as he was 3-0, getting complete-game wins versus #1 Florida and #4 TCU) while going 5.2 innings the national championship win versus Arizona.

The preseason watch list features the nation’s top amateur players, from high school and college baseball. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain a rolling list of players, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award throughout the season.

Starting on March 27 and ending April 2, fans will be able to nominate their favorite players for the Golden Spikes Award prior to the reveal of Midseason Watch List on April 12. The semifinalists list will be sent to a voting body consisting of past USA Baseball National Team coaches and press officers, members of the media that follow the amateur game closely, select professional baseball personnel, current USA Baseball staff and the 39 previous winners of the award, representing a group of more than 200 voters.

Fan voting will continue to be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2017, starting on May 31 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists. Amateur baseball fans across the country will be able to vote for their favorite semifinalists at GoldenSpikesAward.com. On June 14, USA Baseball will announce the finalists and voting will begin that day and last until June 23.