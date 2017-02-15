Goose Creek's Linney named SCBCA 5A Player of the Year

Goose Creek senior Mariah Linney has been honored as the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Girls Player of the Year in 5-A on Wednesday.

Linney, who has signed to play at UNC-Charlotte, has helped lead the Gators to a 24-1 record this season including a perfect 14-0 in Region play. She's led the team in scoring (15.5 PPG), steals (5 SPG) and assists (4.5 APG) and also averages 5 rebounds per game.

Also making the 5-A girls all-state team were Wando's Skylar Blackstock and Clare McTighe.

In Boys 5-A, Goose Creek's Marquis Collins and Summerville's Shaq Davis were named to the all-state team.

At the 4-A level, Colleton County's Jasmine Stanley was named to the girls all-state team, while Stall's Devin McCoy earned a spot on the boys team.

Bishop England's Rhetta Moore was the lone Lowcountry girls player on the 3-A team while the Bishops Brendan McHale is on the boys team along with Timberland's Ta'seon Johnson.

Burke teammates Karimah Jenkins and Shadea Kelly were named 2-A all-state selections and the Bulldogs Sidney Robinson earned the honor on the boys side.

Finally in 1-A, Cross' Jayla Ravenell made the girls team while Baptist Hill's Corey Fields was named to the boys all-state team.