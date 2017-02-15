Goose Creek police searching for missing teenager

Police in Goose Creek are searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Deonte Holmes was last seen at Stratford High School and may be in the Summerville area, Maj. John Grainger said.

He is 5'9" tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black, shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on Holmes's whereabouts is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200, Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Investigator Dodson at 843-863-5200, ext. 2337.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.