High school basketball playoff scores (2/15)

Here are high school basketball playoff scores from around the Lowcountry Wednesday night.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

AAAAA

Goose Creek 56, Carolina Forest 41 - Marquis Collins had a team-high 14 points as the Gators advance to round 2. They'll host Dutch Fork on Saturday.

Summerville 46, Socastee 44 - The Green Wave move on to round 2 and will head to Blythewood on Saturday.

Blythewood 69, Stratford 43



Irmo 52, Wando 47



Lexington 71, West Ashley 66



West Florence 82, Fort Dorchester 80, 2OT

AAAA

Hartsville 67, Colleton Co. 60

AA

??Burke 67, Latta 61 - The Bulldogs will host Garrett on Saturday. ??



Garrett Academy of Technology 64, Silver Bluff 59 - The Falcons will head to Burke on Saturday.



Whale Branch 66, Andrews 36 - Whale Branch will travel to Marion on Saturday.



Woodland 57, Allendale-Fairfax 27 - The Wolves will go to Carvers Bay for round 2 on Saturday.

Calhoun Academy 77, Academic Magnet 72