High school basketball playoff scores (2/15)

Here are high school basketball playoff scores from around the Lowcountry Wednesday night.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

  • AAAAA

Goose Creek 56, Carolina Forest 41 - Marquis Collins had a team-high 14 points as the Gators advance to round 2. They'll host Dutch Fork on Saturday. 

Summerville 46, Socastee 44 - The Green Wave move on to round 2 and will head to Blythewood on Saturday. 

Blythewood 69, Stratford 43
      
Irmo 52, Wando 47
    
Lexington 71, West Ashley 66
   
West Florence 82, Fort Dorchester 80, 2OT

  • AAAA

Hartsville 67,  Colleton Co. 60

  • AA      

??Burke 67,  Latta 61 - The Bulldogs will host Garrett on Saturday. ??


Garrett Academy of Technology 64, Silver Bluff 59 - The Falcons will head to Burke on Saturday. 
       
Whale Branch 66, Andrews 36 - Whale Branch will travel to Marion on Saturday. 
    
Woodland 57, Allendale-Fairfax 27 - The Wolves will go to Carvers Bay for round 2 on Saturday. 

Calhoun Academy 77,  Academic Magnet 72

