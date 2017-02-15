Quantcast

Three suspects in custody following chase and crash in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Three suspects are in custody following a chase and crash in Walterboro late Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the suspects reportedly committed a robbery in Orangeburg, crashed their car in Walterboro and fled. 

Deputies currently had a perimeter set up in the area of Jefferies Highway and McLeod Road. 

Law enforcement officials say the suspects were believed to be armed and dangerous. 

