Seven acres of land on James Island to be developed into new park

A groundbreaking will be held on James Island as crews prepare to turn slightly over seven acres of land into a new park.

Using money from the Charleston County Greenbelt Fund, the town of James Island purchased land at 461 Fort Johnson Road for Pinckney Park in August 2015 for around $900,000, officials say. The green space is set to feature trail systems for walking, jogging or cycling.

Phase one out of five should be completed in the next five weeks, officials say.

Leaders will hold the groundbreaking ceremony at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

Officials say the park's design was influenced by suggestions from the public. Citizens are invited to email Town Administrator Ashley Kellahan at akellahan@jamesislandsc.us with thoughts on how to make Pinckney Park a welcoming retreat for residents and visitors.

