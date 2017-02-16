Find out if you have unclaimed cash

Live 5 News is on your side Thursday, helping you find out if you have unclaimed property.

"Unclaimed property to the people of South Carolina is $550 million that's sitting in the State Treasurer's Office," Treasurer Curtis Loftis said. "It's inheritances, it's old life insurance policies, it's cable bills, it's all sorts of things."

Amounts from about five dollars up to $1 million are being held for people the state has not been able to locate. About $50 million of that unclaimed money belongs to residents of the Lowcountry.

Millions of dollars are transferred to the State Treasurer's office for safe keeping annually by companies that cannot locate the owners, according to the office's website.

Loftis said his office tries to make the search process as easy as possible.

Loftis himself took a call as part of the phone bank and spoke to a person who learned there was a check for $376 waiting.

You can check to see if you have unclaimed property at this website.

