Crews secure gas leak on James Island

A gas leak that has closed part of a James Island street has been secured, officials say.

Officials announced Parkway Drive off of Riverland Drive was closed earlier Thursday morning after a construction worker struck a line while digging in the area. Nearby homes were under a brief evacuation order.

The sheriff's office, Charleston Fire, James Island Public Safety and SCE&G were called to respond.

Parkway Drive at the intersection of St. Lukes Drive remains closed.

