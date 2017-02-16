Police: Search warrant leads to cocaine arrests in North Charleston

A controlled purchase of drugs by North Charleston police officers led to the arrests of two people Wednesday.

Antoine Spillers, 26; and Tyrone Cox, 36, both face a charge of trafficking cocaine, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Comstock Avenue after a controlled purchase of illegal drugs, Pryor said.

Police found 3.6 ounces of cocaine, several digital scales, and drug packaging material, he said. Spillers and Cox were detained when police entered the home and were subsequently charged, he said.

