Boeing releases plans for President Trump visit

President Donald Trump is listed as the first speaker at Boeing South Carolina's 787-10 rollout event, set for Friday at 12:30 p.m.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Mother Emanuel AME Church's Rev. Eric Manning and Brookland Baptist Church's Dr. Charles B Jackson, Sr. will also speak in addition to Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg and Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister, according to a news release.

Built exclusively at Boeing South Carolina, the 787-10 has received 149 orders from nine customers across the globe. The dreamliner begins flight testing later this year and will be delivered to airline customers starting in 2018.

"This visit will give the president the opportunity to celebrate a huge milestone for thousands of employees at Boeing, America's number one exporter and the millions of American workers involved in aerospace," Press Secretary Sean Spicer said at his daily press briefing Tuesday. "This trip has been months in the making and we're thrilled to celebrate the roll out of this amazing plane."

President Trump is returning to South Carolina for the first time since his victory in the state's Republican Presidential Primary.

The event will end at 1:30 p.m., according to Boeing.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.