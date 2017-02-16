Four charged in connection with string of dollar store robberies

A joint investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies led Charleston County deputies to identify suspects in four armed robberies at Dollar General Stores in Charleston County.

Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said the suspects are wanted in connection with robberies at three different Dollar General stores:

Dollar General, 10141 North Highway 17, McClellanville on Dec. 4

Dollar General, 6143 Savannah Highway, Charleston on Dec. 8

Dollar General, 6143 Savannah Highway, Charleston on Jan. 4

Dollar General, 4775, North Highway 17, Awendaw, on Feb. 3

Authorities believe they solved a string of dollar store robberies with the arrests of four people.

Investigators say the suspects robbed a cell phone store in North Carolina and fired shots at state troopers during a more than 80-mile chase in Richland County.

They were caught at a Columbia hotel Saturday morning.

The Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton County Sheriff's Offices, Yamasee and North Charleston Police Departments, the FBI and SLED participated in the investigation.

