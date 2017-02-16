Charleston Police: Shooting victim crashes car in West Ashley

Officers responding to a single-vehicle accident in West Ashley found the driver of the car suffering a gunshot wound, officials say.

Charleston Police Public Information Officer Charles Francis said the incident happened at Ashley Crossing Drive and Tree Sapp Court around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital. Police are now trying to determine where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective.

