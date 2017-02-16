5 Around Town: SEWE, Whale of a Sale, and Carolina Challenge Cup

Dogs, birds and other wildlife will take over downtown Charleston for the city's unofficial kickoff to tourism season. But SEWE isn't the only thing happening in town this weekend.

Southeast Wildlife Exposition (SEWE)

Wildlife experts and enthusiasts are descending on downtown Charleston for the annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition.

The expo features art exhibits, educational programs, and live animal demonstrations like the popular dock dog competitions. SEWE is the largest event of its kind in the country, drawing more than 40,000 people into downtown Charleston. The three-day expo generates an estimated $50 million each year for wildlife and nature conservation programs.

Exhibits and events start at 10:00 a.m. each day, Friday through Sunday. The exhibits will be held at Marion Square, Brittlebank Park, the Gaillard Center, the downtown Marriott and the Charleston Place hotel.

Conservationist and TV personality, Jeff Corwin headlines the live education programs at the Gaillard on Friday and Saturday.

Daily tickets are $25 on Friday and Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Weekend-long passes are $50 dollars each. For more information and to find ticket locations, click here.

Whale of a Sale

Bargain shoppers can find deals and support the community at the Lowcountry's largest garage sale.

The Junior League of Charleston is hosting it's 42nd "Whale of a Sale" at Trident Tech on Friday and Saturday. Shoppers can find gently used clothes, furniture, toys and more at bargain prices. The sale is at the College Center in the Complex for Economic Development.



Admission is 12 dollars Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. The sale reopens for free from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for more details.

Deputy Joe Matuskovic Memorial Hockey Game

A pair of hockey games at the North Charleston Coliseum will honor military and first responders.

Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. the community first responders will battle military members on the ice for the 3rd annual Deputy Joe Matuskovic Memorial Hockey Game. The Charleston Enforcers will face the Charleston Patriots to raise money to support the families of military and fallen officers.

Deputy Joe Matuskovic was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance in West Ashley on September 8, 2014.

Fans can purchase tickets for this game and the Stingrays game to follow for $15 by clicking here.

Pack the House for the Stingrays

The South Carolina Stingrays are offering all seats for $10 in an effort to fill up the North Charleston Coliseum Saturday night.

It will also be Military Appreciation Night as the Stingrays host the Manchester Monarchs. The Rays will wear special military-themed jerseys to be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds will raise money for America's Mighty Warriors.

Parking at the Coliseum will be free. The puck drops at 7:05. Click here to buy tickets online.

Carolina Challenge Cup

The Charleston Battery will get a shot at taking down the reigning Major League Soccer champions Saturday night.

The Seattle Sounders will be in town as part of the annual Carolina Challenge Cup. Charleston faces Seattle in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader action. The Battery and Sounders play at 7 p.m.

MLS clubs Atlanta United and Columbus Crew SC will square off at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 and include admission for both games. To find out more about the Charleston Battery and purchase tickets, click here.

