Beaufort deputy fired on allegations of jury tampering

A 21-year-veteran of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office was fired Wednesday after allegedly striking up a conversation with jurors in a civil case, causing a mistrial, officials say.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Capt. Bob Bromage says Pfc. Roy Fife was at the Beaufort County Courthouse for a separate issue when he started speaking with a pair of jurors in the parking lot.

Bromage says the jurors told the deputy they couldn't speak about their case, but Fife continued to try to converse after they warned him.

The jurors told a judge about the encounter, who found there was enough evidence to declare a mistrial.

The jurors were not threatened in the exchange with Fife, Bromage says.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.