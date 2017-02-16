Beaufort deputy fired on allegations of jury tampering

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a trio after a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.More >>
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a trio after a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.More >>
Two Mount Pleasant Police officers and a person who had been arrested in a traffic stop were injured when another driver crashed into their vehicles early Saturday morning.More >>
Two Mount Pleasant Police officers and a person who had been arrested in a traffic stop were injured when another driver crashed into their vehicles early Saturday morning.More >>
The Hanahan Police Department is currently looking for a missing 15-year-old female who is possibly suicidal, according to Lt. Fowler with the department.More >>
The Hanahan Police Department is currently looking for a missing 15-year-old female who is possibly suicidal, according to Lt. Fowler with the department.More >>
Parents, teachers, and staff from Harbor View Elementary School put on their chef hats today, to make 5,000 meals for the Lowcountry Food Bank. Today's food drive was a part of a larger campaign across the nation called "A Million Students Strong".More >>
Parents, teachers, and staff from Harbor View Elementary School put on their chef hats today, to make 5,000 meals for the Lowcountry Food Bank. Today's food drive was a part of a larger campaign across the nation called "A Million Students Strong".More >>
Officers with the City of Charleston hosted a community event to break down existing barriers.More >>
Officers with the City of Charleston hosted a community event to break down existing barriers.More >>