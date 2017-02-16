Flights, passengers will experience delays at airport during Trump visit

President Donald Trump's visit to the Lowcountry Friday will temporarily impact passengers at the Charleston International Airport.

The airspace around the airport will be shut down 30 minutes prior to Trump's arrival and will reopen 30 minutes after his departure, airport spokesperson Charlene Gunnels has confirmed.

"The departure and arrival delays during this time are expected to be minimal," Gunnels said. "Passengers flying out should be here on time for their flight. Airlines will likely board as usual and depart as soon as the airspace restrictions are lifted.”

Flights will resume while Trump visits the Boeing plant, airport officials say.

The cell phone waiting area will close between 11 a.m. and some time after 2 p.m. Dreamliner Drive, a road mostly used by employees of the airport, will also be closed at the same time.

“We encourage passengers to arrive 2 hours before their scheduled departure so they have time to park, check in and go through security screening. This is the same recommendation no matter what day people fly," Gunnels said.

Trump is listed as the first speaker at Boeing South Carolina's 787-10 rollout event, set for Friday at 12:30 p.m. It will be Trump's first visit to the Palmetto State since his victory in the South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary.

