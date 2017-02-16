Trio behind bars after Lowcountry Game Stop armed robbery, chase

Still picture of video of the chase captured by viewers. (Picture provided)

Three people are behind bars following an armed robbery at a Lowcounty Game Stop and a car chase.

Deputies charged 20-year-old Joshua Milligan and 21-year-old Domonique Bryant, both from Hollywood, and 24-year-old Robert Coaxum of Wadmalaw Island with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Other law enforcement agencies are investigating to see if the three are involved in other crimes in their jurisdictions.

The trio's arrest stems from a Wednesday night incident at the North Road Game Stop in Orangeburg that ended in a chase through various counties.

Employees at the video game store flagged down an officer and told him the store had just been robbed.

According to the employees, two gunmen entered the store demanding money. The employees told the gunmen that the safe would not open as it was on a timer.

"At one point, one gunmen yelled to the other to shoot the employee at the register, according to the report," OCSO officials said.

After taking money from the register, investigators say the suspects began to get nervous when customers started to enter the store.

At that time, the suspects fled from the back of the store.

"The employees fled out of the front door where one ran to call for help and the other ran into the ODPS officer, who then sped after a silver Honda Accord fleeing the shopping mall," OCSO officials said.

According to a report, the vehicle chase went through Orangeburg with speeds up to 70 mph. in city limits.

Viewers told Live 5 News that they saw the chase and provided video of the incident.

"Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies joined in the chase shortly after it began and eventually took the lead in a pursuit that left Orangeburg and traveled down Highway 178 through Bowman and into Dorchester County," OCSO officials said.

Deputies reported speeds of up to 90 mph during the chase that turned on Highway 15 and traveled through the town of St. George.

"As the high speed chase went into Colleton County, deputies in that county put out stop sticks, which punctured the tires of the fleeing Honda," OCSO officials said.

Authorities say once the car was stopped, the suspects took off.

Deputies from Orangeburg, Dorchester, and Colleton County and K-9 units searched for the men after a perimeter was set up, a report states.

In addition, a SLED helicopter assisted in the incident and spotted two of the suspects who were hiding in a car at a salvage yard.

OCSO officials said the third suspect was located by K-9 units shortly after.

A report states deputies recovered money believed to have been taken from the video game store.

“These individuals have shown no regard for the safety not only for the employees of this business, but for the safety and well-being of the citizens along the route of this pursuit,” Ravenell said. “These individuals were only concerned about themselves. Again, I’m thankful no officers were injured nor employees at this store.”

Ravenell said more charges could be pending.

The three suspects are scheduled for a bond hearing at 9 a.m. Friday.

“In a case like this we are dealing with individuals who show no regard for anything or anyone but themselves," Ravenell said."Now we need to keep them in jail where they can’t rob or endanger anyone else’s lives.”

