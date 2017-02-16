TAKE A STAND: Trump Visit

Friday is an important day in the Lowcountry.

Just 28 days into office, President Donald Trump will visit North Charleston. He’ll join workers at Boeing for the important roll-out of the 787-10 Dreamliner, an important aircraft that will be used worldwide.

The President’s visit comes just two days after the important union vote at Boeing, where 74 percent of the workers said no.

He’ll get a positive, pro-business welcome in the Lowcountry.

Yes, traffic will be tough, but what else is new. It’s good to see Charleston remains an important city, both nationally and internationally.

