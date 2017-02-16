TAKE A STAND: Boeing Vote

The votes are in. They have been counted and it’s official: Workers at Boeing South Carolina will not be organizing.

Almost 3,000 votes were cast. More than 2,000 workers, 74 percent voted no to forming a union.

If this had been a political election, it would be called a landslide victory or in the case of the International Association of Machinists, a landslide defeat.

It should send a clear message that South Carolina, and especially the Lowcountry, is open for business and pro-business.

It remains to be seen whether the IAM will go to the expense of making another run next year.

For Boeing, it’s clear that despite a competitive market, employees are proud to work there and are optimistic about the future.

So are we.

