Teacher's aid accused of sending pics nude pictures to female students

Lowcountry investigators have arrested a teacher's aid accused of sending pictures of a nude man to female students.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office charged 26-year-old Dashawn Roshaye Miller of Kingstree with dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and with dissemination of obscene material.

Miller, a teacher’s aide at Carvers Bay High School, is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

According to GCSO officials, the students, ages 16 and 18, told the officer and school district personnel they received images of a nude male on their cell phones.

"The students’ parents were notified and indicated they wanted to press charges," GCSO officials said.

