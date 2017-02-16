Game On: eSports growing in the Lowcountry

It's a Saturday in North Charleston and dozens of people have gathered to take part in a trend that's growing not only here, but nationwide.

"I've been organizing tournaments like this for a year and a half now." said one of the tournament organizers Blake Traverse. "This many people coming to one of our events...it's just amazing."

"It's awesome. I love to see this thing grow like it has." says Alston Bruder. "Just trying to help this scene any way that I can is my ultimate goal. I'm not the greatest at the game but I love helping and seeing this scene get bigger."

The scene is competitive video gaming, commonly known as ESports. And it's getting pretty big.

"Older people are starting to play video games seriously. As time goes on, you get more and more fans..people with money, people who want to travel to go to these things and they're filling arenas." said Nick Cohen of Olympus ESports.

Some of the gamers in those arenas are making serious money.

"Normally sponsors will pay for you to get to events and pay for your entry." Cohen said. "But at the top level of play..sponsors will pay you a yearly salary, they'll pay for you to get to events. There's a lot of players that just live off ESports."

"Those guys, they fill out stadiums in Berlin and Europe." according to tournament organizer Jacob Milam. "Like 25,000 man stadiums."

The venue may be smaller back in the Lowcountry but the passion is just as big.

"Some people, their ultimate goal is to be the best and get to the highest level possible. Some people just really love the game and they want to play it just to have fun." Cohen said.

"We all have this common love for this game." said Cohen. "So it really allows a bunch of people from a bunch of different walks of life to sort of come together and form this community that's really special, honestly."