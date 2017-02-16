Police arrest second suspect in fatal Charleston shooting

Investigators have announced a second arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Charleston last year.

The Charleston Police Department has charged 22-year-old John Jonny Glover of Charleston with murder.

He is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Glover's arrest stems from the homicide of Patrick Moffly in 2016.

Moffly was the son of former Charleston County School Board member Elizabeth Moffly.

In the March 4, 2016 incident, police responded to a shooting at Smith Street.

Officers were then met at the door by a man who urged them to come inside where they found a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to MUSC where he later died.

"As the investigation into this incident has evolved, police were able to establish a narcotics relationship existed between the victim and the suspects," CPD officials said.

A report states that based on information developed during the investigation, the suspects went to Smith Street to meet with the victim for the purpose of obtaining narcotics.

"During the transaction, an altercation occurred and the victim was shot and killed," authorities said.

Authorities have already arrested 21-year-old Charles Edward Mungin III of West Ashley and charged him with murder.

Detectives are working to identify other suspects involved in the crime.

Anyone who has information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Central detective.

