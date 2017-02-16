Quantcast

Actor Jason Segel spotted in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Actor Jason Segel is in town!

Pictures of the actor were posted of him visiting Callie's Hot Little Biscuit in downtown Charleston.

It's becoming a bit of a celebrity hot-spot.

Martha Stewart did the same and posed with a Callie's worker earlier this month. 

Segel stared for nine seasons on CBS' "How I Met Your Mother."

