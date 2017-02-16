Emergency crews respond to overturned Charleston police car in W. Ashley

Emergency crews responded to an overturned Charleston police car in West Ashley Thursday night.

The incident is in the area of Glenn McConnell Parkway and Lochhaven Drive.

Highway Patrol officials reported injuries in the incident. Two ambulances were spotted at the scene.

In addition to the Charleston PD patrol car, another vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

Witnesses said a total of three vehicles were involved in an accident.

Authorities have shut down a portion of the road.

Charleston police, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, SCHP and fire crews responded.

Motorists say they saw the incident around 9 p.m.

