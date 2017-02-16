Quantcast

High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/16)

High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/16)

Girls Basketball

  • AAA

Bishop England 74,  Strom Thurmond 52 - Rhetta Moore had a game high 26 points to lead the Bishops to the 2nd round win. BE improves to 21-3 on the season and they'll head to Dillon for the 3rd round on Monday. 

  • A

Charleston Charter 46,  Lake View 44 - Alaya Simmons had a game-high 25 points including three straight 3-pointers late in the 4th quarter to help lead the Riptide to a 2 point win. They'll head to East Clarendon for the 3rd round on Monday. 

Cross 48,  Hannah-Pamplico 24 - The Trojans will host Green Sea Floyds in the 3rd round on Monday. 

Green Sea Floyds 55,  Palmetto Scholars 40

