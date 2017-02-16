High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/16)

Girls Basketball

AAA

Bishop England 74, Strom Thurmond 52 - Rhetta Moore had a game high 26 points to lead the Bishops to the 2nd round win. BE improves to 21-3 on the season and they'll head to Dillon for the 3rd round on Monday.

A

Charleston Charter 46, Lake View 44 - Alaya Simmons had a game-high 25 points including three straight 3-pointers late in the 4th quarter to help lead the Riptide to a 2 point win. They'll head to East Clarendon for the 3rd round on Monday.

Cross 48, Hannah-Pamplico 24 - The Trojans will host Green Sea Floyds in the 3rd round on Monday.

Green Sea Floyds 55, Palmetto Scholars 40