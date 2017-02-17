DETAILS: President Trump's visit to the Lowcountry

President Donald Trump is expected to make his first visit to the Palmetto State since his victory in the South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary.

Mr. Trump will speak at the unveiling of Boeing's newest aircraft in North Charleston Friday, according to Boeing officials and Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Officials say Trump will arrive in the city at noon. The president will make remarks along with Mother Emanuel AME Church's Rev. Eric Manning and Brookland Baptist Church's Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. at the 1 p.m. rollout, after a meeting with Boeing officials and a tour of their North Charleston facility.

"This visit will give the president the opportunity to celebrate a huge milestone for thousands of employees at Boeing, America's number one exporter and the millions of American workers involved in aerospace," Spicer said at his daily press briefing Tuesday. "This trip has been months in the making and we're thrilled to celebrate the roll out of this amazing plane."

Going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk jobs! Look forward to it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

The 1st look at the flight deck of the 787-10 #Dreamliner! Join us @BoeingAirplanes for rollout tomorrow. More here: https://t.co/5AwmggCMEo pic.twitter.com/VieK1ehpxZ — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) February 16, 2017

Built exclusively at Boeing South Carolina, the 787-10 has received 149 orders from nine customers across the globe. The Dreamliner begins flight testing later this year and will be delivered to airline customers starting in 2018. Trump is expected to tour the plane after the event.

President Trump's visit to the Lowcountry will temporarily impact passengers at the Charleston International Airport. Officials have not disclosed how the president's appearance would affect road traffic.

The trip comes two days after a decisive vote by Boeing South Carolina workers to not become unionized.

