Quantcast

Little damage to Mount Pleasant restaurant after fire - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Little damage to Mount Pleasant restaurant after fire

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Live 5) (Source: Live 5)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Crews extinguished a fire at a Mount Pleasant restaurant early Friday morning. 

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called to Istanbul Shish Kabobs on the 200 block of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard at 5 a.m. 

Their fire commander says the small fire, caused by a water heater inside the restaurant's utility closet, may have caused light smoke damage. 

Shortly before 6 a.m., a Live 5 News crew on scene saw some firefighters packing up to leave.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly