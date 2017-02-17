Little damage to Mount Pleasant restaurant after fire

Crews extinguished a fire at a Mount Pleasant restaurant early Friday morning.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called to Istanbul Shish Kabobs on the 200 block of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard at 5 a.m.

Their fire commander says the small fire, caused by a water heater inside the restaurant's utility closet, may have caused light smoke damage.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a Live 5 News crew on scene saw some firefighters packing up to leave.

