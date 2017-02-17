Little damage to Mount Pleasant restaurant after fire

The Coast Guard sector Charleston held an open house to kick-off National Safe Boating Week.More >>
The Coast Guard sector Charleston held an open house to kick-off National Safe Boating Week.More >>
Bishops beat Seneca 4-2 in deciding game to clinch championshipMore >>
Bishops beat Seneca 4-2 in deciding game to clinch championshipMore >>
Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.More >>
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a trio after a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.More >>
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a trio after a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.More >>
One person is dead after an overnight accident in Mount Pleasant. Authorities received a call at approximately 4 a.m. from a passing motorist of a single vehicle accident. The accident occurred on Halfway Creek Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Courtney Leann Adams. Investigators determined that Adams was traveling northeast when her SUV ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Adams was pronounced dead o...More >>
One person is dead after an overnight accident in Mount Pleasant. Authorities received a call at approximately 4 a.m. from a passing motorist of a single vehicle accident. The accident occurred on Halfway Creek Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Courtney Leann Adams. Investigators determined that Adams was traveling northeast when her SUV ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Adams was pronounced dead o...More >>