Man injured in Summerville mobile home fire

The Coast Guard sector Charleston held an open house to kick-off National Safe Boating Week.More >>
The Coast Guard sector Charleston held an open house to kick-off National Safe Boating Week.More >>
Bishops beat Seneca 4-2 in deciding game to clinch championshipMore >>
Bishops beat Seneca 4-2 in deciding game to clinch championshipMore >>
Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.More >>
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a trio after a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.More >>
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a trio after a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.More >>
The Hanahan Police Department is currently looking for a missing 15-year-old female who is possibly suicidal, according to Lt. Fowler with the department.More >>
The Hanahan Police Department is currently looking for a missing 15-year-old female who is possibly suicidal, according to Lt. Fowler with the department.More >>