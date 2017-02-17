Man injured in Summerville mobile home fire

A man was taken to an area hospital with serious burns and injuries sustained by jumping from a window after a mobile home fire in Summerville, officials say.

Tiffany Norton with Dorchester County Fire-Rescue says a crew from the agency was called to respond to the 100 block of Clark Lane along with Summerville Fire-Rescue around 7 a.m. Friday.

The crews found the home in flames when they arrived, but knocked the fire down within 30 minutes, they say.

"This incident could have been much worse," Dorchester County Fire Chief Tres Atkinson said. "It is proof of the continued success of the Automatic Aid Agreement between DCFR and SFR."

Officials say they are investigating the cause of the blaze.

