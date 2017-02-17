Artists to play free concert at Trident Tech

Music lovers can enjoy a free concert featuring big band style music at Trident Technical College later this month. Charleston’s Premier Big Band featuring Nancy Clayton will return to Trident Tech in North Charleston Friday, Feb. 24, for Big Band 2017.



The music of George Gershwin, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and others will fill the College Center in the Complex for Economic Development (Bldg. 920) on Main Campus, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



The concert, sponsored by the college’s Division of Humanities and Social Sciences and Student Activities, is open to the public, according to a news release.

Light refreshments will be served. A limited number of free tickets is available at the college’s Student Activities office in Bldg. 410/Rm. 130, on Main Campus.

For more information, call 843.574.6012.



