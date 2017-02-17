Crowd protests during President Donald Trump's stop in North Charleston

As President Donald Trump flew into Joint Base Charleston, he flew right over the North Charleston Coliseum where hundreds gathered both to protest against and to rally for the president on Friday.

Indivisible Charleston, a non-partisan group of grassroots volunteers, said they're demanding an investigation into President Trump's ties with the Russian government.

"Our goal is to put pressure on our elected officials and make sure that they're doing their job and showing up and voting on our behalf," said Blake Dahlstrom of Indivisbile Charleston."We are their constituents.We put them in office and we can take them out."

A few dozen gathered on the south side of the coliseum to promote patriotism and support of the president.

"The two powers have enough powers to destroy the world we live in, which would then destroy all of humanity," said John Edgar, a supporter of Trump."I think that they should be friendly with them and they should be friendly with us."

Trump spoke at Boeing South Carolina's Dreamliner 787-10 rollout event shortly after 1 p.m.

The president praised the newly unveiled aircraft and highlighted his plan to increase the number of jobs for American workers at his first return to the Palmetto State since his win in the Republican primary.

The crowd planned to remain in Free Speech Zone 5 at the North Charleston Coliseum until the time Trump left.

A group of around 25 supporters of Donald Trump rallied briefly on the other side of the Coliseum.

The group said they organized spontaneously Friday to support the president.

