Clemson defensive tackle Pagano leaving football program

Clemson defensive tackle Scott Pagano is leaving the program.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said the 6-foot-3, 295-pound native of Hawaii wants to play his final season closer to his home, probably somewhere on the West Coast. Swinney said Pagano, a part-time starter, told him he had accomplished his goals at Clemson of graduating and winning a national championship.
Pagano started four games this season, making 31 tackles with two sacks. He made one tackle in Clemson's 35-31 win over previously undefeated Alabama in the national title game last month.
He had 51 tackles as a redshirt sophomore in 2015, starting nine of 15 games.
Swinney said he urged Pagano to stay, but understood his reasons for leaving.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.