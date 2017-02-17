DVR ALERT: Friday soap episodes pre-empted by Trump visit coverage to air overnight

Set your DVR! The two daytime soaps pre-empted Friday by coverage of President Donald Trump's visit to Boeing South Carolina will air overnight.

"The Young and the Restless" will air at 2:35 a.m. Saturday morning and "The Bold and the Beautiful" will follow at 3:35 a.m.

Episodes of both shows will also be available to watch late Friday at cbs.com. Subscribers of the CBS All Access app will also be able to watch the missed episodes.

Trump's visit Friday afternoon marked the first time a sitting U.S. president visited the Boeing facility.

After praising South Carolina, current Gov. Henry McMaster, former Gov. Nikki Haley who is now serving as U.N. ambassador, and the new plane, Trump spoke about his commitment to proving more jobs for American workers.

"I'm going to do everything I can to unleash the power of the American spirit and put our great people to work," Trump said. "On every front, we are going to work for the American people... my focus has been all about jobs."

Boeing unveiled its newest Dreamliner, the 787-10, an aircraft built exclusively in South Carolina. Orders are expected to be delivered to airlines beginning in 2018.

