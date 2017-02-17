Two transported to hospital following W. Ashley crash involving police car

Two people were transported to the hospital following an accident involving an overturned police car in West Ashley.

The accident happened Thursday night in the area of Glenn McConnell Parkway and Lochhaven Drive.

Authorities say an SUV attempted to turn left from Lochhaven Drive but failed to give the right of way to a Charleston patrol car which was traveling southbound on Glenn McConnell Parkway.

The resulting impact overturned the police cruiser and damaged another car that was also traveling on Glenn McConnell Parkway.

The police officer and the driver of the SUV were transported to the hospital.

SCHP officials said the Charleston police vehicle had its emergency lights on during the time of the incident.

Authorities had shut down a portion of the road as crews worked the scene.

Charleston police, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, SCHP and fire crews responded.

Motorists say they saw the incident around 9 p.m., and traffic was affected in both directions.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.