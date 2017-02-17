Bond set for trio after Game Stop armed robbery, chase

From let to fight: Milligan, Coaxum, and Bryant (Source: OCSO)

Bond has been set on three Lowcountry men charged in this week’s multi-county car chase and armed robbery of an Orangeburg video game store.

Joshua Milligan, 20, Domonique Bryant, 21, and Robert Coaxum, 24, have each been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

During a bond hearing on Friday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Willie Robinson set bond on Coaxum at $110,000, while both Milligan’s and Bryant’s bond amounts were each set at $60,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Carrigg had asked the court to set bond on each of the trio at $250,000 or to even deny their bond.

Carrigg told the court Coaxum had a hold placed on him by other agencies who hold warrants against the Charleston County man, including one agency that holds an active warrant for armed robbery.

Carrigg also said that at least six Lowcountry agencies want to interview Bryant on similar charges.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell had previously described the three as having shown a complete disregard for the safety of others during this armed robbery and multi-county high speed chase.

“From the store employees to the officers to any other motorists or pedestrians in the area – and even themselves – this was reckless and senseless,” the sheriff said. “This could have been far worse than it turned out to be. Fortunately, no one was hurt or worse.”

The store employees were present at the hearing but declined to speak.

The trio were apprehended after a high speed chase Wednesday night that began at the Orangeburg Game Stop store on North Road.

Employees fleeing the business flagged down a passing Orangeburg law enforcement officer, who then initiated a vehicle chase with the fleeing Honda Accord.

The chase saw speeds in excess of 90 m.p.h. ended only after having passed through two adjacent counties and stop sticks were placed in front of the vehicle to puncture its tires.

Investigators located a quantity of money similar in amount to that reported taken from the Orangeburg business as well as a revolver and a semi-automatic firearm.

The store employees said that around 7:50 p.m. two armed males entered the business demanding money. When money wasn’t turned over immediately, one intruder yelled for the other to shoot the employee.

At some point during the robbery, customers approached the door of the business. The gunmen became nervous and fled out of a back door before fleeing in the waiting Honda Accord.

“I want to commend our deputies for their efforts in this case as well as those of the several agencies that joined in this pursuit of these dangerous individuals,” Ravenell said. “They put an end to the lawlessness of these three.”

